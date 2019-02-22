Alice Clara Iwata

October 21, 1919 – January 29, 2019

Mountain View

Our dear Alice passed away January 29th, 2019 after a full life of 99 years, joining her husband Masaru (Roy) who preceded her in death. Born to Yaye Nishida and Peter Mikanosuke Takaichi in Santa Clara, Alice grew up in San Jose (Japan Town). After marrying Roy on Christmas Day 1942, Alice worked at the family carnation flower business, Iwata Nursery, based in Mountain View, while raising four accomplished children: Judy Stoll (John), Jere Iwata (Jill), Diana Pratt (deceased) (Bill), and Brian Iwata (Denise).

Known as 'Gramma', she loved her grandchildren: Bonnie DiBacco (Nick), Michael Stoll (Amy), Jere Iwata Jr., Kate Iwata, Masaru B. Iwata (Katie), Kevin Iwata (Charlene), Nick Iwata (Kristen), and cherished her twelve great-grandchildren: Kristin Iwata, Katherine Iwata, Schuyler DiBacco, Roman DiBacco, Milan DiBacco, Mitchell McTigue, Raymond McTigue, Corina McTigue, Alice M. Iwata, Landon Iwata, Carson Iwata, Eva Iwata and Alice R. Iwata.

Alice held the honor of being the Matriarch of the Takaichi Family of seven siblings (deceased): Lena, LeRoy, Sammy, Martha, Robert, Oliver, Iden and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Alice loved traveling the United States with Roy in their RV and their close friends, the Meyers. She touched many hearts with her grace, kindness, generosity, and love. Alice – an amazing woman who was cherished by many. The family thanks the unwavering kindness and support provided by Villa Siena in Mountain View and Seasons Hospice, San Jose. Donations may be made in her honor.





