Alice Elizabeth "Liz" Moscato
Oct. 6, 1931 - Sept. 5, 2019
San Jose
Throughout her life, Liz was strong, independent and always willing to lend a hand. She loved her family, neighbors, working word puzzles, watching sports, and recycling.
Liz was born in the logging town of Ryderwood, WA. She was proud to have been raised in a company town where the community came together to help one another and prosper, especially during the difficult Depression Era. After graduating from high school, she attended Linfield College in McMinnville, OR where she earned a degree in Home Economics. After graduation, she traveled to California where she eventually met her husband, Daniel.
Liz was predeceased by her husband Dan and is survived by her children; Matthew Moscato (Stephanie) and Lisa Wallace (Randy), and her grandchildren: Lauren, Michael, and Sean Wallace. She was an active member of the Rosemary Gardens Neighborhood Association and continued to use the values learned as a child to help improve her neighborhood and community.
Friends and family are invited to a gathering on Oct. 6, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Rosemary Gardens Park located on Sonora Ave. and Santa Paula Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ryderwood History Project, P.O. Box 114, Ryderwood, WA 98581, Tax ID# 82-1677159
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 29, 2019