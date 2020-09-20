Alice Fullerton
April 19, 1927 - Sept. 6, 2020
Resident of Roseville, CA
Alice Dolores Fullerton, 93, entered eternal peace on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Eskaton Assisted Living Care Center in Roseville California.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her loving children and their spouses who include, Suzanne and her husband Michael Mckenna, Annette Fullerton and her husband Jeffery Tye, Jeffrey and his wife Nancy Fullerton, and Jamie and his wife Brenda Fullerton. Alice's beloved grandchildren are Stefanie and her husband Conrad Kirkman, Jarrod Fullerton, Janna Buell, Tyler and Mason Fullerton, Kimberly de Young and her husband Ted, and Jeremy Wilson. Alice's great grandchildren are Rachel Buell, Jayden Fullerton, Tristin, Chloe, and Lillian Wilson.
Grave Side Services will be held Thursday afternoon September 24, at 1:00 pm at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park 695 Arastradero Road Palo Alto; Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Alice's name to the American Cancer Society
. View the online memorial for Alice Fullerton