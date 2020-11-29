1/2
Alice Grace Covello
Alice Grace Covello
November 28th 1929- September 4th 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alice Grace was born and raised in the Italian Community known as "The Hill" in St. Louis, Missouri. Born to Italian immigrants Paolo and Luisa Negro, she was brought home to a house lovingly built by her Brick Mason father. Alice attended a Catholic girls boarding school, Cor Jesu, St. Louis, MO (housed in the Anheuser-Busch Mansion) and graduated cum laude. Alice credited that school and those Sisters with shaping the woman she became. Her wish of a trip to San Jose, California was fulfilled upon graduation in 1949. It was during this trip she met the love of her life, Edward Covello. Edward, quite smitten, followed Alice to St. Louis.They were married at St. Ambrose Church, St. Louis, MO in 1949. Alice and Edward were married 68 years, until his death in 2018.They were blessed with six children Paul (Linda), Timothy (Susan), Mark, Cindy (Rick), Mandy (Frank), Missy; 17 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. Alice was predeceased by her beloved sister, Helen Colombo, and brother Paul "Dickie" Negro. She leaves her precious nieces Betsy Marbs and Janet Muscio (Bill McCraw), beloved nephews Anthony (Bonnie) Colombo, Allen (Rita) Colombo and Gary (Linda) Covell.Dearest friend Larry Speth. "Heaven is our home, we are just passing through." You and Dad are now in that place that was prepared for you in Jesus Name. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which was near and dear to Alice's heart.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
