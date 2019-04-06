Alice Sumiko Takemoto Kuwada

June 22 1925 - March 29 2019

San Jose Ca.

Alice passed away on March 29, 2019 at her home in San Jose. A ripe 93 years old, she was born on June 22, 1925, in French Camp, a small town just south of Stockton, California. She was named Sumiko by her father Kaichiro and mother Kikuyo. Her siblings: Takeo (Frank), Noboru (Dick), and Johnny all have passed, leaving her the last of the Nisei generation.

After World War II, her family was released from the Gila River Internment Camp in Arizona and returned to the Stockton area.

She married Paul Yoneto Kuwada on March 6, 1946 in San Jose. They were blessed with five children: Jerry, Wayne, Robert, Mary Ann, and Patrick. They adored their nine grandchildren: Trisha, Teresa, Lisa, Kenton, Kimmie, Paul, Christine, Derrick, and Kenny. She cherished her three great-grandchildren: Paxton, Logan, and Mason.

As a housewife and homemaker, she raised her children and cherished family time. She was also a centerpiece in the Sakaguchi and Takemoto families. In the later part of her life, she enjoyed fishing and going to casinos.

In their senior years, Paul and Alice would go to the senior center, Yu-Ai Kai. They made many friends there and enjoyed the activities. After the death of Paul, she continued to frequent the center daily and donated her time. She still loved going on casino bus trips with her friends and overnight trips with her family.

She will be missed and loved by all. Rest in peace.

A service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church

566 N. 5th Street

San Jose, CA 95112





