Alice L. Henderson


1932 - 2020
Alice L Henderson
August 29, 1932 - April 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Alice L. Henderson (LoBiondo) August 29, 1932 - April 6, 2020, resident of San Jose passed away at age 87. Alice was a graduate of Red Bank High School in 1950, she enjoyed roller-skating and being an active member of the homecraft club. Alice married Billy Henderson (1928-2019) in May 1954. The early years of their marriage they relocated several times to locations in Hawaii, Florida and North Carolina as Billy built his electrical engineering career.
They began raising their children in Clearwater, Florida. Family vacations were enjoyed with coastal trips and picnics around Florida. Alice enjoyed being a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Sunday School teacher in Clearwater. In 1970 the family moved to California. Family adventures included many motorhome vacations across the country. Alice and Billy enjoyed cruises and international travels to Italy, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Germany, Mexico and Alaska. Alice's love of flowers encouraged her to learn the art of floral arranging that brightened holidays and events.
Alice is survived by her two children, Dennis Henderson and his wife Melanie, and Deborah Morrison and her husband Ken; three grandchildren, Valerie Henderson and her husband Tony Penoyer, Scott Henderson, and Brian Henderson and his wife Brittany; six nieces and nephews, Jimmy LoBiondo, Marianne Rhodes, Ginny Marasco, Linda Strada, Marie Bronson and Jimmy Ayers.
Due to current regulations, the funeral service will be private with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020
