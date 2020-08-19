Alice M. Villagomez-Garcia
Oct. 11, 1954 - July 26, 2020
Resident of Alviso
Born October 11, 1954 in Sterling, Colorado. Passed peacefully July 26, 2020 in San Leandro, California.
Beloved wife of Fermin Paul Garcia, mother of Vincent and wife April Villagomez, Tianna Joy and husband Kevin Roseberry and Fermin IV and wife Casey Garcia , grandmother of Victoria, Vincent Jr., Ellye Rose and Athena Rose and sister of Robert, Salvadore, John, Daniel, and Tony Villagomez, Lucy Villagomez Aguaristi and Richard Villagomez.
Private family services are being held. View the online memorial for Alice M. Villagomez-Garcia