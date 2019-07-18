Alice McCann

March 18, 1931 - July 11, 2019

San Jose, California

Alice Clare McCann passed away peacefully in San Jose on July 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Alice was born in Omaha, Nebraska where she met Frank, her husband of 58 years, before settling in San Jose in 1955. Alice's world was her family. She loved nothing more than hosting big dinners using her formidable cooking skills (pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy were a favorite!). Alice was passionate about her garden, which provided family, friends and neighbors with abundant fruit and vegetables every summer, and she had professional quality sewing skills, creating everything from tailored jackets to beautiful quilts and robes for her grandchildren. Professionally, Alice had a front row seat in the formative years of San Jose redevelopment as the Executive Secretary for the head of the redevelopment agency, and she spent many a long night taking minutes for the San Jose City Council meetings by shorthand. Alice is survived by her children Mary (Craig), Marty (Dee), Jerry (Lisa) and Bryan (Bernadette), her brother Richard Patch as well as her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Frank and son Frank Jr. There will be a graveside service at the Los Gatos Memorial Park on July 20th at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Momentum for Mental Health.





View the online memorial for Alice McCann Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 18, 2019