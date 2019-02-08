|
|
Alice Mitchell
Nov. 8, 1924 - Feb. 5, 2019
Essex, CT
Longtime Bay Area resident and teacher Alice Mitchell, 94, died February 5th in hospice care.
Born Alice Harker in Santa Cruz and raised in San José, Alice earned a degree in mathematics from San José State in 1946. She taught math at San José State, San José City College, West Valley College, and the Campbell Union High School District, where she taught for 29 years and served as supervisor of mathematics instruction. In 1972 she earned an MS degree from Santa Clara University.
Alice married Bill Mitchell in 1946. They lived in San José, Campbell (1959-1972), and Soquel (1972-2003). In 2003 they moved to Essex, Ct.
Alice is survived by son Bill Mitchell of Portland, Or.; daughter Sue Mitchell and son-in-law Doug Haney of Essex, Ct.; grandson Sam Haney of Durham, NC.; granddaughter Amelia Haney of Branford, Ct.; and grandson William Humrich of Fargo, ND. She was predeceased by her husband Bill and her youngest daughter Joan Mitchell Humrich.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2019