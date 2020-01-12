Mercury News Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
ST. MARTIN'S CHURCH
593 Central Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA
1924 - 2020
Alicia DeMell Obituary
Alicia DeMell
April 8, 1924 - January 8, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Sunnyvale
The center of our family life for many decades, Alicia lived a life of love: for her family, her faith, her friends, her work. She always put the welfare of others before her own and created a home that expansively welcomed a diverse group of relatives and friends from near and far. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Albert. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Sharon Freitas, grandsons Joao, Ben, Antonio, and Carlos, and great-granddaughter Ashley. Her three siblings Janyce Davis, Beatrice Ariza, and Fred Costa held a special place in her heart. Her loyal friendships endured and grew stronger right to the end of her life.
We invite you to join us to give thanks for her rich life and the way she has affected our own lives. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00P.M at ST. MARTIN'S CHURCH, 593 Central Ave., Sunnyvale. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
