1/1
Alistair Robert "Bob" Anderson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alistair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alistair Robert (Bob) Anderson
January 20, 1944 - July 5, 2019
San Jose, Santa Cruz, Capitola
In memory of Alistair Robert (Bob) Anderson Jr.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Alistair and Eleanor, and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his siblings Ken, Molly, Libby, Alicia, and Kitt, his wife Liz Mariner, children Kelly A Dos Santos and Colin Anderson, and grandchildren Maura and Riley Anderson.
A graduate of Bellarmine and SJSU, and employee at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman who volunteered for the United Way and the Capitola Historical Museum. A voracious reader who appreciated classic movies, British TV, and many sports. A kayaker, sailor, biker, and runner, Bob greatly enjoyed travel, outdoor activities, playing with his grandchildren, and large gatherings of friends and family. He is missed and loved.


View the online memorial for Alistair Robert (Bob) Anderson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved