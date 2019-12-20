|
Allan Burtner
September 6, 1938 - November 27, 2019
Spokane, WA
Allan Charles Burtner passed away on November 27, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was 81. Al was born on September 6, 1938 to Florence and Walt Burtner. He grew up in San Jose, CA. He graduated from San Jose Tech High School in 1956. After graduation, Al joined the Army then the Army Reserves. He served from 1956-1963. He worked for more than 30-years for Anderson Stamp Company in San Jose and spent his later years driving delivery trucks for Corporate Express. Al was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in San Jose for many years and later a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church until he relocated to Spokane, WA in 2013 where he attended Whitworth Presbyterian Church. Al enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, sending funny Shoebox Greeting Cards to those he loved and collecting Diecast Cars.
Al is survived by his son, Jeff Burtner, his brother Doug Burtner, his grandchildren; Sarah (and Steve) Burns, Sheryl (and Vadym) Romaniuk, Jason Mahaffey, Audrey (and Phil) Warren, Melissa (and Wade) Mehaffey, and James Burtner. Al was also proud of his 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Walt Burtner and his daughter, Sheri Mahaffey (Mark). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Spokane where Al received gentle and compassionate end of life care. Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 20, 2019