Allan Yoshio Nara
1928 - 2020
Allan Yoshio Nara
May 19, 1928 - September 4, 2020
Longtime resident of Mountain View
Allan Yoshio Nara passed away peacefully in his home. Allan was born in Los Angeles to Komao Nara and Takeno Kubota who came from Yamanashi, Japan. He had a sister Florence Ozawa (Yosh) who passed away a few months ago. His family went to Heart Mountain relocation camp in Wyoming during WWII. After the war his family moved to Minneapolis. He earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. After his mother passed away he and his father moved to Mountain View. He was drafted and served two years in the army signal corps in San Luis Obispo. He met and married Sylvia Sadako Higa in 1953. She was from Kauai, HI. They had three children: Cathy Nakamura (Jerry), Karen Isobe (Gerald) and Steve Nara (Patty Bach). He has seven grandchildren: Corey and Michelle Nakamura, Brandon Isobe (Christina) and Brittany Isobe Gutierrez (Eslie) and David Nara. He has two great grandchildren (Austin and Connor Isobe). His father, Komao, lived with them his entire married life until his death at age 96. Allan was an active member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple where he served on the board of directors for many years and was temple board president in 1995. He and Sylvia enjoyed many friendships at the temple. Private services will be held for family at the mortuary. Please view/sign the guestbook at cusimanocolonial.com; Donations may be given to the Mountain View Buddhist Temple.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
