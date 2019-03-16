Allen A. Breed

May 14, 1943 - February 21, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Allen A. Breed, long time resident of Los Gatos, CA died February 21st at the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital after an extended hospitalization following an aortic repair surgery. He was the loving husband of 44 years to Vonda Lee Barnes Breed, father to Adam Barnes Breed (Shivawn) and Kathryn Breed Marcantel (Will), and Grandpa to five grandchildren. Born May 14th, 1943 in San Francisco to the late Edith and Horace Breed, Allen grew up in Orinda and attended Whitman College in Washington. He served as an officer in the Navy on the USS Thor from 1966-1969. He returned to the Bay Area where he had a long career in industrial equipment sales with UpRight until his retirement. Allen loved American History, books, classic cars, music, woodworking, the Arts and Crafts Movement and spending time with family. A memorial service will be held April 7th at 2:00 at the Los Gatos United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please direct any contributions in Allen's name to The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, 2352 Route 10 West, Morris Plains, New Jersey 07950 Attn: Vonda Givens. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary