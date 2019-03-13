Allen (Al) DeMartini

Maarch 16, 1931 ~ March 8, 2019

Resident of Saratoga and Campbell

Al passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital. He is survived by his daughters Debra and Ann McCann (Rob), grandchildren Robert McCann, Jessica Lee (Jon), Beth McCann (Jarrad), Matthew McCann (Nicolette), and three great-granddaughters (Maddison, Ayla & Harley Lee). Born and raised in San Francisco, Al married Barbara Jordan (dec) before serving in the Army as a sergeant during the Korean War ('52-'54). They then moved to the South Bay where Al was a real estate broker, then advertising specialties salesman, until his death. Al joined the West San Jose Kiwanis Club in 1966, serving as President and later Lt. Governor, and was an active member for the past 53 years. His love of bridge and poker also helped sustain him after Barbara died in 2011. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends for his warm friendly nature and longtime commitment to community service. Thank you to the Good Samaritan staff who cared so compassionately for him in his final days and the Vitas Healthcare hospice staff who were so supportive. Funeral mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini, 15333 Woodard Rd., San Jose on Monday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West San Jose Kiwanis Foundation, c/o Steve Oliver, 1530 Hallmark Dr., San Jose 95118.





View the online memorial for Allen (Al) DeMartini Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary