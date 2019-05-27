Home

Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
SunnyView Retirement Community
Cupertino, CA
Allen Jerome "Jerry" Carter Jr.
5/29/31-4/21/19
Cupertino CA
Jerry Carter died Easter Sunday morning in Cupertino CA, He had been in declining health for some time. Jerry was a Methodist minister for 40+ years, who served throughout Northern California, including Grace United Methodist Church in Saratoga. Jerry was married for 62 years to Sara Adams Carter. As well as Sara, he is survived by Marian Carter her partner Bill Scharf, Allen Carter his wife Toni Cassar, 2 granddaughters, one great grandson and many beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday May 30 at 2:00pm at SunnyView Retirement Community, Cupertino CA. Donations in Jerry's name can be made to SunnyView Foundation.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 27, 2019
