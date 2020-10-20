Allen Perris9/30/1926 - 10/12/2020A longtime resident of San MateoAllen Perris passed away on October 12 from natural causes. Allen, who was born in Cleveland Ohio, was a member of the "Greatest Generation." In lockstep with other men of his era, he finished high school, served as a signalman in the Navy, graduated from Wharton College with help from the GI bill, got married, had a family, and moved to the suburbs. When Allen was offered a job in Los Angeles the family relocated to California, and a few years later, in the mid-1960's, another job offer brought the move north to San Mateo.Allen worked as a real estate developer for many years. Among other projects, he was the leasing agent for Oakridge Mall in San Jose.A devoted follower of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Allen took up Transcendental Meditation in the 1970's, and practiced meditation for the rest of his life. He quit the corporate world for a while to travel to Spain, where he attended training to become a meditation "initiator", which enabled him to teach other people to meditate. A high point of his time in Spain was the opportunity to meet Maharishi. Allen was a strong advocate for the benefits of meditation and convinced numerous friends to start meditating.Allen was someone who really knew how to enjoy life. One of his goals was to be retired for as many years as he worked, and he far exceeded this goal. In retirement, he took up several pastimes. He would go to Half Moon Bay a few times a week to walk or meditate on the beach and went on hikes with the Sierra Club and Peninsula Open Space Trust. Allen and his wife Joan were also members of a square dancing club, the Roadrunners, and became good friends with many other club members.He also enjoyed relaxing with friends over a glass of wine, and going to plays, movies, and other events. For many years, Allen and Joan's Fourth of July parties were attended by dozens of friends and family.Allen was predeceased by Joan in 2014, after sixty-four years of marriage. He is survived by his companion of five years, Linda Caprini; by his three children, Liz Perris (Liz Prevost), Vicki Perris (John Martin), and Jim Perris (Barbara Perris); two grandchildren, Jim's daughters Katherine Perris and Caroline Perris; and three grandpets, dog Gryphon and cat Angus (Prevost), and Wondercat (Martin). A Zoom memorial service will be arranged at a later date.