Allen Selden Daily

July 1, 1927 - June 28, 2019

San Jose

Allen passed peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 at the age of 91, a resident of San Jose since 1966.

The younger of two children, he was born in Buffalo, New York, and was a graduate of the University of Buffalo with a BA in Chemistry in 1950. Allen enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for one year at the end of WWII and again for nearly two years in 1952-53 during the Korean War. Allen started his nearly 40 year career with Pierce & Stevens Chemical Corporation ("P&S") in Buffalo in 1946 while at the University and retired from P&S in Milpitas in 1986 as Technical Director and Manager of Operations.

Allen and Aileen met through church in Buffalo and married on June 18, 1955. Moving to San Jose with P&S in 1966, the Daily's became active members of the First Congregational Church of San Jose. Once Allen retired, they enjoyed traveling all over the world and developed many long lasting and dear friendships as he planned and led trips with Sons in Retirement (SIRs), serving as Travel Escort and Area Travel Coordinator for over 25 years.

Allen was the loving husband of Aileen for almost 63 years before she passed away in June 2018; proud father of Wayne (Bev) and Curt (Tammy); adoring grandfather of Jenny (Jeremy), Cynthia, Alison (Elijah), Rebecca (Angie), Scott, Michelle and Brian (Julia); and great-grandfather of six. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Selden and Gladys Daily and by his brother, Earl Daily.

A memorial service celebrating Allen's life will be held at First Congregational Church of San Jose at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20th with a reception following. Remembrances may be made in Allen's name to First Congregational Church.





View the online memorial for Allen Selden Daily Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 14, 2019