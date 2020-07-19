Alma G. GarzaOctober 9, 1933 - July 5, 2020Resident of San Jose, CaliforniaWith great sadness, we announce the passing of Alma, our loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all those whose lives she touched, on July 5, 2020.Alma Gracella Garza was born on October 9, 1933 to Alfonso and Catalina Anaya Angulo at Santa Clara County Hospital, San Jose, California. She graduated from San Francisco's Saint Peter's Academy in 1952. After school, she worked for a brief sprint at AT&T, later as a nurse's assistant and medical transcriber, but her longest profession was as a wonderful homemaker.She was the eldest of five siblings: Violet Oropeza, Magda Sanchez, Willamina Meyers, and Gabriel Angulo.Alma was married to Eliobardo Abilardo Garza "Leo", between 1954 and 1974. They had six children: Rocky Garza, Kenneth Garza, Debra Crowley, Albert Garza, Gary Garza, and Gilbert Garza. Devoted to her children, she never remarried.She was preceded in death by her parents Alfonso and Catalina, late husband Leo, and eldest son Rocky Garza. She will be dearly missed and forever cherished through the lives of her siblings, children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and numerous friends.Alma was a loving grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, kindness, endless generosity, and devout Catholic faith.There will be a vigil at Oakhill Funeral and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, California on July 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. A private mass will be held for family members at on July 20, 2020 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church.