Alonzo G. Toth
Resident of San Jose
Alonzo G. Toth age 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 9th, 2020. Born January 17th, 1924 in San Jose California, he was married to his beautiful wife Rosella for 57 years before her passing on February 8th, 2011. Alonzo (Uncle Al to all of us) worked for Cal Trans as an engineer for over 40 years.
Al served in the United States Army from December 10th 1942 to December 3rd of 1945. He had Decorations and Citations including a Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. His Honor and Fight were there throughout his entire life.
Al is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Janet Thomas, Jean Breffeil, Jim, Marcella, Tom, Joan, Joann Mary, Patrick, Timothy, John, Nancy and Daniel Derner, Patricia Ann and Dottie Berning and Phillip and Anna ZitaZerwas. Al is also survived and very much loved by his great nieces and nephew Doug, Jenny, Denise and Nikki Derner. Al was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
We will miss Uncle Al's encyclopedic knowledge, daily chats and bright blue eyes.
Al's wishes were for no funeral services. His body will lay next to his beautiful wife Rosella on the grounds of the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery and his soul will live forever in Heaven.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 25, 2020