We miss our spunky, kind-hearted girl every day. March 25 will be the tenth anniversary of the discovery of her murdered little body being found in her back yard grave, when we will have the somber reminder of how she suffered and died. We also mourn the loss of at least 19 other children, murdered by dangerous parents, enabled by deeply flawed Family Court decisions, such as the decision made for Alycia by Judge Chiarello. May judges realize in the future that "the best interest" of children, first of all requires that they be kept safe.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
