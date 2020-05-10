Amando MontesResident of San JoseAmando Montes, (a.k.a. Uncle Mando) was born on February 6, 1929 to the parents of Luis and Rosa Montes. He was the youngest male of 7 children. As a youth he traveled with the family working in the fields and orchards throughout California. The family finally settled in San Jose, CA, where he worked in the canning/fruit packing industry until he was drafted into the US Army. He served during the Korean Conflict. Amando achieved the rank of Sergeant, First Class and was a decorated veteran.Upon his return from Korea, he worked at the General Electric Plant as a metallurgist in San Jose. When the GE plant closed he began his career as a realtor. After several years he left his realty practice and joined the Santa Clara County Probation Department. He retired to Watsonville, CA where he lived out his remaining years. Amando was well known for his generosity, his unmatched humor and his full-hearted and irresistible laugh. Uncle Mando traveled throughout the USA to his Army troop reunions.He loved to garden and was generous with his produce. He cared passionately about his family. He could always be found at family gatherings laughing and joking at our family foibles. He was a great cook and lovingly shared his recipes with family. He passed peacefully in his sleep on April 20, 2020. He was 91 years young. He is survived by his youngest sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His laughter will always echo in our hearts.