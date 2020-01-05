Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amedia Donatelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amedia "Don" Donatelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amedia "Don" Donatelli In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Amedia "Don" Donatelli
January 7, 1934 - Oct. 21, 2019
Amedia "Don" Donatelli, long time resident of Antioch Ca was born Jan 7, 1934 in San Jose. Don was in the first graduating class at James Lick High School, where he met Patricia Aker, who became his loving wife of 65 years. Together they raised four children, Donna Kelley, Peggy, Cindy Ludwig (Don) and Gary (Tammy). Don was an educator his entire life. He had careers in college administration both at Chabot College and as the Director of Learning Resources at Los Medanos Community College in Pittsburg (LMC). He helped design the LMC campus and was one of the first staff to open the new school. He was very proud of his work there. He was a gentleman, always cordial, professional and gracious who worked very hard his whole life and truly loved his family. A Memorial and Celebration of life will be planned, please contact the family (Peggy Donatelli) through Facebook to be added to the guest list.


View the online memorial for Amedia "Don" Donatelli
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amedia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -