Amelia Teresi
November 25, 1918 - September 11, 2019
Santa Clara
Amelia "Mollie" Fatuch Teresi, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019, at her home, after a short illness. She was known throughout her life as a sweet, kind, caring, intelligent and graceful woman who became known as the Matriarch of the Fatuch and Teresi families. She was 100 years young. Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, Salim S. and Virginia de la Herrera Fatuch, her beloved husband of 58 years, Peter Teresi and her beautiful daughter Carol Teresi. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Said Fatuch, Oscar Fatuch, Emilio Fatuch, Joseph Fatuch and Hector Fatuch, their wives as well the loss of numerous Teresi and Fatuch family nieces and nephews over the years. A devout Catholic she was eager to rejoin them all upon God's calling.
Mollie was born in Chihuahua City, Mexico, on November 25th, 1918, and moved with her family to El Paso, Texas, in 1921 where she grew up and graduated from Austin High School. While visiting a girlfriend after high school in California, Amelia met at dashing young military soldier at a USO dance, Peter "Pete" Teresi. They married on April 9th, 1944 and settle in Santa Clara, California. Upon his return from war, Pete, along with his three brothers all operated separate citrus and farming concerns. In April 1950, their precious daughter, Carol Sue Teresi was born. Mollie devoted her life to her husband, child and church.
She will be greatly missed for her humor, quick wit, family tales, love and guidance no matter what the age of those asking! On her 100th birthday, a surprise party was thrown in her honor at the Levi Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
A celebration of her life with visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary beginning at 10:00 a.m. A mass will follow at St. Justin's Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. A private burial for family and close friends will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her close friends and neighbors, Bob and Carol Buchser, Susan and Aaron Houchen, Audrey Mitchell and numerous others who cared for and helped Amelia throughout the years. She was never without friends who loved her deeply and who stopped by just for a morning cup of coffee or to take her out for a quick dinner or run to the Mall.
A special thanks also goes to her caregivers from [email protected] Their special training, skills and compassion were extraordinary. Thank you to Bridges Hospice for their understanding and concern as well as to her long-time physicians, Drs. David Hyun, M.D. and Dea-Wook Kang, M.D.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Justin's Church, Santa Clara, California and to The Salvation Army.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 18, 2019