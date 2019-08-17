Mercury News Obituaries
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Amir Modarres-Khiabani

Amir Modarres-Khiabani Obituary
Amir Modarres-Khiabani
Resident of Fremont
Amir Modarres-Khiabani, 61, of Fremont, CA passed on August 6th, 2019.
He is survived by his brother, Hamid Modares-Khiabani (in Tehran), sisters Nasrin and Simin (in Tehran), and his wife Laurie in Fremont. He is my North, my South, my East, my West, my elegant husband, and my Rock.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019
