In Loving Memory
Amos "Moose" Valdez
Oct.11,1932 - Jan. 05, 2020
Amos was born in Alamosa, CO. He and his brother started A&B Painting out of their garage and would eventually grow into one of the largest commercial painting companies in California.He was responsible, in part, for helping build the Silicon Valley and employing thousands of union workers over the years. Outside of work Amos was an avid bowler, gambler and eventually a pilot. He is survived by his daughter Jodi, two grandchildren Sarah and Matthew and five great-grandchildren Sebastian, Samantha, Sylus, Rhys and Noah. His Memorial will be at the Villages Golf & Country Club in san jose, Febury 9th at 12:00. For more details can be found at https://amosvaldezmemorial.wixsite.com/2020
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 7, 2020