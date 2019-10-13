Mercury News Obituaries
|
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church
40 Union Avenue
Campbell, CA
Amy C. Horiuchi


1940 - 2019
Amy C. Horiuchi Obituary
Amy C. Horiuchi
Sept. 23, 1940 – Sept. 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Amy was born on September 23rd, 1940 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Tong and Anne Chang. She passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Amy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mas, and leaves behind her loving daughters Masako, Lisa (Jeff), granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey, granddogs Popeye and Kona, and brother, Tim. Amy was also predeceased by her sister, Ann (Gordon). Not only was Amy a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, she was a dedicated teacher in San Jose, California for over 30 years and an active member of the Beta Pi Chapter of ADK, Sorority for Women Educators. Amy enjoyed crafting, bowling, playing the slots, and traveling to Hawaii to visit family and to enjoy her favorite island foods. She will be dearly missed by extended family and friends.
A memorial service for Amy will be held at Santa Clara Valley Japanese Christian Church at 40 Union Avenue in Campbell, California on Saturday, October 19th at 1pm. Casual/aloha attire. No flowers, please.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
