Amy Jean Gast Rice
10/21/1922 - 8/24/2019
Resident of San Jose
Amy Rice, 96, of San Jose, CA, passed away Saturday. She was born Oct. 21, 1922 in Pierce County, NE and moved to San Jose in 1950 with her husband, Bob. She joined Partners International (CNEC) to work in the accounting dept from 1969-1997. Amy was always active in her church with choir and Missions. She was an avid softball player, active in the PTA, and loved to sew. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert S. Rice; Sons: Stephen Rice (Diane) of Redwood City, Larry Rice (Sharon) of San Mateo, and Eric Rice (Lori) of Annapolis, MD; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Evan Rice. A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 1:00 pm at Hillside Church, 545 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, 95136.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 5, 2019