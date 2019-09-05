Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Church
545 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Jean Gast Rice


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Jean Gast Rice Obituary
Amy Jean Gast Rice
10/21/1922 - 8/24/2019
Resident of San Jose
Amy Rice, 96, of San Jose, CA, passed away Saturday. She was born Oct. 21, 1922 in Pierce County, NE and moved to San Jose in 1950 with her husband, Bob. She joined Partners International (CNEC) to work in the accounting dept from 1969-1997. Amy was always active in her church with choir and Missions. She was an avid softball player, active in the PTA, and loved to sew. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert S. Rice; Sons: Stephen Rice (Diane) of Redwood City, Larry Rice (Sharon) of San Mateo, and Eric Rice (Lori) of Annapolis, MD; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Evan Rice. A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 1:00 pm at Hillside Church, 545 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, 95136.


View the online memorial for Amy Jean Gast Rice
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now