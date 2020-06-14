Amy WitherowMay 31, 1952 - June 5, 2020Campbell, CaliforniaAt her home, with her loving husband by her side, Amy died after a year's valiant campaign against pancreatic cancer.Amy was the fourth child, and second daughter, of the late John and Jane Witherow. Her eldest brother, William, predeceased her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Kevin Ahern; by her affectionate step-son, Colin Ahern; by her siblings Tim Witherow (Sue) of Merced; Susan Milne (Michael) of Clovis; and Karen Robertson (Michael) of West Plains, Missouri--as well as by six nieces and nephews and five grand-nieces and -nephews.Amy was an artist of remarkable creative skill and imaginative energy. Her art quilts reflect the pinnacle of those traits. Her love of nature shone through in the fabric creations that leapt from her insightful mind. Her keen artist's eye was always on the lookout for subjects, both animate and inanimate. She was an avid participant in several fabric-arts and quilting organizations, and that community has lost a rare talent.Amy's other great love was being on rivers. She was a supremely confident white-water canoeist. She was most happy and free on the water and in riverside camps. She and Kevin traveled all over the Pacific watershed together, relishing the swift flow from camp to camp, and experiencing the grace and respite to be found in God's country.Amy's professional career began in graphic design and culminated in technical publications management at several Silicon Valley software firms, most significantly at Cadence Design Systems. She had a knack for assembling highly productive and happy teams, and maintained close friendships with many of her former colleagues after her retirement.Amy's family is deeply grateful for the support she and Kevin received during her illness.The placing of Amy's ashes will occur privately in coming weeks at Long Ridge Open Space Preserve above Saratoga, Calif., where Amy and Kevin spent many restorative hours together.A public commemoration will be arranged when pandemic conditions allow.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Amy's memory to the National Resources Defense Council, the American Civil Liberties Union, or Studio Art Quilt Associates--or to any organization that fosters environmental action, social justice, peace, and the equitable treatment of all people.