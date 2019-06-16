Andrea Camille Holt-Rucker

Resident of East Palo Alto

Andrea Camille Holt-Rucker age 59 died peacefully on June 9, 2019 in East Palo Alto, California with her son Franklin by her side. Andrea Camille Holt was born on November 14, 1959 in San Mateo, California to Leonard Lee and Maggie Ilean Holt. She was the second child to this union. Andrea had an avid fondness of "Cowboy Western" & "Romance" books and novels. Andrea would go on to prove herself a distinguished student, graduating from Woodside High School in 1975 at the age of 16 years old. She would later attend San Jose State University with her older sister Cheryl Lynn Holt for 2yrs until enlisting in the US Army in January 1978 at age 18.

During the course of Andrea's career she met William Harold Rucker of Coos Bay, Oregon. The two dated for some time and would later marry on October 1, 1979 in Texas. From this union, Franklin Leigh Rucker was born in Yongsan, Korea. Andrea went on to have a long and distinguished military career while serving in multiple assignments throughout the United States & abroad. Andrea graduated from numerous military schools to include Electrician, Leadership & Management Development, Instructor Training Course, Master Fitness Trainer Course, numerous leadership courses and her most proud military accomplishment, Drill Sergeant School. Sergeant First Class Andrea Camille Holt-Rucker retired on February 28, 1998 at her final duty station at Fort Shafter, Hawai'i where she was serving as a Construction Engineer Supervisor. Upon retiring from the military Andrea made it her mission in life to help others.

Andrea Camille Holt-Rucker is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Lee Holt of East Palo Alto, California, her brother, Alecester Keith Jones of Redwood City, California, and sister, Cheryl Lynn Holt of Elk Grove, California. Andrea is survived by her son, Franklin Leigh Rucker of East Palo Alto, California, her mother, Maggie Ilean Holt of East Palo Alto, her four brothers, Leonard Dwayne Holt of East Palo Alto, California, Michael Justin Holt of Hayward, California, Anthony Gerard Holt of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Cleveland Prince of Newark, California. She leaves to mourn a host of Aunt's, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews.

A viewing will take place on June 20, 2019 at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary. Services will also be held at Cusimano's on June 21, 2019 immediately followed by interment at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto, CA.





