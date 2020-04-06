|
|
Andrea Gritman
May 22, 1963 - March 9, 2020
San Jose, CA
Andrea Gritman (Bombino, Reveno) unexpectedly passed away on March 9th due to complication of asthma and COPD at age 56. She is survived by her adult children, Alyssa, Stephen, and Chris, grandson Silas, and parents Tom & Judy
Alyssa - "A beautiful mother, she was the strongest person I knew and my best friend"
Stephen -"My amazing, beautiful Mom - She is in a better place. Until we meet again."
Chris - "A loving mother. Her love and compassion for her children was unmatched."
Tom & Judy -"She was always ready to help a friend or take in a stray animal. She had a big heart."
She will be missed by all
View the online memorial for Andrea Gritman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 6, 2020