Andreas J. SarigiannidesJanuary 15, 1942 - July 14, 2020San Jose, CAAndreas (Andy) Sarigiannides passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after courageously living with cancer for three years. Andy, more affectionately known to everyone as "Uncle Andy," is survived by his niece Olga (Harry), nephew Jimmy (Elizabeth), niece Mary Ann (Taso), grand-niece Maria, and brother Constantine Sarigiannides. In 1942, Uncle Andy was born in the small village of Limni located in Northern Greece to John and Olga Sarigiannides. In 1954, along with his father and siblings, he immigrated to the United States, settling in Watsonville. Uncle Andy worked with his sister and brother-in-law, John and Maria Barrous, whom he adored, at their family restaurant, Jimmy's. At Jimmy's he was known for his world famous salad dressings and bread pudding. Uncle Andy, who had special needs, touched the soul of everyone he met and he will be dearly missed by everyone he knew. Uncle Andy taught us to recognize that kindness and love was often found in the every day acts that we often overlook. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Contributions honoring Uncle Andy can be made to Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.