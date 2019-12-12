|
Andreas Otto Goedde
Resident of San Jose
On August 23, 2019, Andy filed his last flight plan, performed his checklist, and took off into the wild blue yonder, knowing that he was deeply and forever loved.
In Douglas Adams's novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the number 42 was the "Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything." Andy was born in Rathmannsdorf, Germany on December 12, 1942. Andy claimed that if you add 12 and 12 together, you get 24, turn it around, and it's 42. Thus, he proclaimed, his birthday was 42, 42.
At the age of 21, Andy immigrated to the USA and was drafted into the Army in 1965 during the Vietnam War. During this time, he received his citizenship. Andy earned a BS in Chemistry and a MBA in Finance from Rochester Institute of Technology.
Andy started his working life at age 14. For the next 56 years, he worked without interruption. He started as a mechanic for Ford Motor Company in Germany, then a mechanic at Motter Printing Press in Pennsylvania; an aviation electronics specialist and instructor in the US Army; a R&D chemist at Dow Chemical in Virginia; and spent 42 years at Xerox as a Chemist, Corporate Auditor, Financial Analyst, Manager, Controller, Director of Finance, and CFO. After he retired, under the pen name Andrea Sneed, he published 5 action/adventure novels, 5 romantic/adventure novels, and 2 children's novels. He was working on novel 13 at the time of his death.
Andy loved adventure, travel, and dancing the Tango. He visited five continents and over 70 countries. In 1986, he took up skydiving and jumped out of a plane over 500 times. In 2001, Andy obtained his pilot's license; flying over 500 flights, all with no mishaps or injuries.
Surviving him is his loving wife Sharon Sneed; his two sons Erik Telstad (Megan Baker) and Scott Telstad (Michelle); his two granddaughters Hailey and Carly Telstad; his brother Hans Linnebitz (Evelyne); and his cousins Eva Muller and Ute Muller. His parents, two Aunts, and closest cousin Walter preceded him in death.
Andy was known for being kind, warm, and intelligent and will be remembered and missed for his wit, insight, and lively story telling.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 12, 2019