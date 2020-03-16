|
Andrew Garibaldi
Jan. 30, 1987 - Feb. 14, 2020
San Jose, CA
Andrew (Drew) passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure with his loving family by his bedside. He was 33 years old. Drew is survived by his children, Xavier and Dominic Garibaldi, his father, Manuel Garibaldi, brothers Brandon and Justin Garibaldi, brother Eric Harris, sister, Therese Liese, grandmother, Jessie Garibaldi and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer Abney and his brother Marc Harris.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, at St. Martin's Parish , 590 Central Ave, Sunnyvale. A rosary at 10:30 will precede the mass at 11:00. Donations in remembrance of Andrew can be sent to City Team Ministry, www.cityteam.org.
A remembrance gathering will follow the mass, across the street at St. Martins Hall.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 16, 2020