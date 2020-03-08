|
|
ANDREW HAMILTON LORENZ
January 1, 1965 - January 15, 2020
Hollister
Andrew "Andy" H. Lorenz died fighting lung cancer, surrounded by family and close friends, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, California. Born January 1, 1965 in Rockford, Illinois, he was the son of Andrew K. and Sally E. Lorenz. Also surviving are his two children, Elika A. Lorenz and Ethan A. Lorenz, his sister, Patricia A. Lorenz, niece, Kenyon P. Kawamoto and nephew, Malcolm L. Flaggs. He was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth K. Lorenz.
Andy was a 1983 graduate of Leland Highschool and attended San Jose State University. He began his career in 1995 when he was hired as a Correctional Officer with the Department of Correction (DOC). He earned the nickname, "Rhino" to those who worked alongside him. During his tenure with the DOC, he was assigned to Main Jail North and South, Elmwood Facility and Correctional Center for Women (CCW). He was a gun bearer, a member of the Main Jail Emergency Response Team (ERT) and received special training to work in the jail's Acute Psychiatric Unit (8A). In September 2013, he was sworn in as a Sheriff's Correctional Deputy. Andrew competed in several Police Olympic Games and medaled in the Hammer Throw competition. Andy also had a beautiful operatic voice, an outstanding tenor, which afforded him opportunities to perform the National Anthem at Department related events. His legacy is one of strength, humor, kindness and courage.
In his own words "Dad first, writer of love poems, singer and Deputy Sheriff".
A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1200 Redmond Avenue, San Jose, CA 95120. In lieu of flowers, Andy's wishes were to encourage donations to The Gary Sinise Foundation, Honoring our Defenders, Veterans, First Responders. (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020