Andrew John Rodondi
Oct. 19, 1925 – Feb. 25, 2020
Redwood City
Andrew John Rodondi passed away quietly in his sleep Tuesday, February 25, at his home is Redwood City, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 19, 1925, in South San Francisco, Andrew graduated from South City High School, then taking a position in the mail room at Southern Pacific Railroad's San Francisco office, where he worked for 40 years before his retirement as payroll manager in 1984. While employed there, he met Catherine Falce, who worked in the railroad's personnel department, and the two were married April 24, 1954, at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos. The newlyweds moved into a home in Redwood City, where they spent the rest of their lives until Catherine's death in 2011.
The couple raised three sons, Stephen of La Mesa, Ca., and Andrew and James of Redwood City.
The young Rodondi family made frequent trips to Yosemite, and the park took on a special meaning for Andrew, Catherine and their sons, who have in turn passed along that enthusiasm to their own children. Annual camping trips to Pinecrest were also a family favorite, enjoyed by multiple generations.
A member of St. Pius Catholic Church in Redwood City since moving there in 1954, Andrew was an active volunteer for the parish, participating in PTA and various fundraisers such as the annual St. Pius Festival, where attendees could always find Andrew and Catherine scooping ice cream and serving soft drinks in the Soda & Ice Cream booth. Both were also members of the Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 19.
In addition to his sons, Andrew is survived by his brother Mickey Rodondi of Prescott, Az.; his sister Rosemarie Gregori of Burlingame; daughters-in-law Kathy and Judy Rodondi; grandchildren Sarah Thomas, Michelle Hall and Kevin, Andrew, Anthony and Benjamin Pekarek; and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday Mar. 3rd at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City, with a Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 4th at St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma will follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020