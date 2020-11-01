Andrew (Andy) OrendacJuly 30, 1933 - October 10, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAAndy took his last breath just before midnight on 10/10/20 with his loving wife, Loretta, by his side.In his life he survived the devastating loss of his parents, eldest Daughter Connie (30 yrs old), Grandson Wayne (14 yrs old), & Son-in-Law Ron (47 years old). The spirits of his late loved ones now welcome him home. 66 years of marriage created three generations of a strong & loving lineage. He is survived by his devoted wife Loretta, three children (Sandy, Paul (Jaime), & Patti (Robert)), two grandchildren (Regina (Frank) & James Paul), & three adoring great granddaughters (Isabella, Jasmine, & Juliette).Though his physical absence leaves a hole in his loved one's hearts (& an empty recliner), the memories they have with him will be cherished for a lifetime. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas. He served in the Army & achieved a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He built a tight knit family of four children with Loretta and moved west to California in 1962, where he had a 25 year career at IBM as an Engineer. Andy was a world traveler, elite cruiser, everyone's favorite coach, avid fisherman & camper, sports fan, stock market buff, devoted to his faith, involved & dedicated Papa & great papa, & cancer survivor. He had an unwavering dedication to his family & will be greatly missed. His legacy will live on through his proud & loving family.