Andrew Syka
May 9, 1920-Mar 10,2020
Saratoga
Son of Mary Mamay Syka and Andrew Syka, immigrants of Rusyn ethnicity from the Carpathian Mountain region of what is now far eastern Slovakia.
Andy married Rachel Lawton, who he had known since childhood, on June 12, 1948, in Pittsburgh, PA. They immediately moved to the Bay Area and eventually settled in Sunnyvale for 62 years. He was known as "The Mayor Of West Iowa Avenue" and taught generations of neighborhood children to play basketball in his driveway. He was an avid gardener an d kept the neighbors in lemons, tomatoes, green beans and Santa Rosa plums.
He proudly served in the United States Navy in the Second World War, the Korean Conflict and the Naval Reserves, and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He participated in and organized many USN ships' reunions.
Before World War Two, he attended Springfield College in Springfield, MA where he made lifelong friends.
He received his BA and MA from Stanford University and was an avid supporter of Stanford
Football until his death.
He worked for Eastman Kodak Company from 1955 until his retirement in 1983. He and Rachel enjoyed traveling the world and making new friends along the way.
He kept up a lively correspondence - if you wrote to him, he wrote you back.
In his later life, he wrote a memoir about his youth. "Growing Up In Woods Run 1920-1939" It was highly regarded as a vivid portrait of life as a first generation American-Rusyn in a densely populated Eastern European neighborhood in Pittsburgh, PA.
Predeceased by his daughter, Sally Ann Syka and his granddaughter, Morgan Siegler.
Survived by his wife, Rachel and four children, Suzy Siegler (Ted), Peter Syka (Emma Nazzaro) Stefany Perlman (Dean) and John Syka (Eleszabeth McNeel) and six grandchildren,
Andy Siegler, Blaze and Luke Syka, Ben and Evan Perlman and Raty Syka, and one great grandson, Derek Siegler.
Per Andy's request, there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the Saratoga Retirement Community Employee Fund,
14500 Fruitvale Avenue, Building 1000, Saratoga, CA. 95070.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 18, 2020