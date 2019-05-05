Andrew T. Nishimura

August 20, 1937 - April 25, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Andrew Nishimura was born in Honolulu Hawaii. He passed away in San Jose from Parkinson's. Andrew was the youngest of 4 children and graduated from Iolani Private College Preparatory School in Honolulu.

He attended the University of Hawaii, and San Jose State University where he received his B.S. and Masters degrees.

Andrew was a Veteran of the US Air Force. A highlight while serving in the Air Force was his assisting in the installation of the Almaden Air Force Station's radar surveillance system on Mt. Umunhum.

After a 30 career at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space, he retired to the Villages Golf and Country Club. He was an active member of the tennis club and competed in many tournaments and on club teams. He also enjoyed weekly rounds with his golf buddies, swimming, hiking, dancing, playing his guitar, ukulele and many happy, unforgettable times with wonderful friends.

One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. He loved baby-sitting, driving them around in his golf cart, making origami frogs, cranes, telling stories and singing songs. Andrew was involved in their school activities and took great pride and pleasure as their biggest fan and supporter. Andrew could always be heard cheering Shea, JT and Jake at their sporting events, whether on the tennis or basketball court.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 60 years, Aileen, sons Layne (predeceased) and Landon, daughter-in-law, Jean, grandchildren Shea, JT, Jake and great grand-daughter Kaori. He also leaves behind a sister, cousins, nieces and nephews in Hawaii.

A memorial service will be held at the National Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu, Hawaii.





