Andrew U. "Jock" McFarlin III
1926 - 2020
March 1, 1926 – July 26, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Andrew U. "Jock" McFarlin, III (94) passed away on July 26, 2020 at home in Saratoga.
Andrew was born on March 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, to Andrew Jr. and Esther (Duran) McFarlin. He grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
Andrew and his young family moved to the South Bay in 1959, where he continued the teaching career that he had begun at Valley College in San Fernando. He taught primarily at San Jose City College prior to becoming a member of the original faculty at Evergreen Valley College when it opened in 1975. In addition to teaching Industrial Engineering, he developed courses for IBM, Apple and FMC and was an early supporter of programs promoting women in engineering. While at Evergreen, he founded the St. Andrew's Day Scottish festival, which he grew into a full day celebration over the course of 30 years.
Andrew was a lifetime member of the American Society of Engineering Education where he served as Chairman of the Executive Board for multiple terms and received the ASEE Centennial Award. He was also a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Andrew enjoyed problem solving, creative endeavors and working with his hands. His interests included wood working, metal working and calligraphy. His grandchildren will remember many handmade toys, and family and friends will remember his handcrafted calligraphed Christmas cards. He enjoyed books and boasted an extensive collection of maritime, aeronautical and military subjects and Scottish history. He shared his love of books by volunteering at the public library for many years.
Andrew enjoyed the South Bay Scottish Society, holding several leadership positions throughout his years of membership. A highlight of his later life were two working trips aboard the HMS Rose, a replica of an 18th Century Frigate.
Andrew is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: his son, Douglas McFarlin (Joanne) of Saratoga, CA, his daughters Lorraine Rader (Charles), of Saratoga, CA, and Melissa Johnson (Joseph), of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren, Alissa McFarlin, Brian McFarlin (Sarah Waldman), Teresa Rader, Kyle Rader (Laura) and Rachael Johnson; and his great-grandchildren, James and Maisie McFarlin.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. (Stover) McFarlin, and his sister Marjorie Gould of Kent, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Clara County Library District.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
