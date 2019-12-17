Mercury News Obituaries
Angela Baldovino Abad
Mountain View
Angela Baldovino Abad passed away at her home peacefully at the age of 91 in Mountain View, California on December 12, 2019.
Angela is survived by her three children: Alan Abad, Alyce Tanha (Javad Tanha) and Angelina Campano (Stephen Campano). Grandchildren: Joneè Renshaw (Bryan Renshaw), Tiana Tanha and Isabella Tanha. Great Grandson: Hunter Renshaw.
Memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary in Mountain View. Please wear white to honor Angela's memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Angela's name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 17, 2019
