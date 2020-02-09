|
Angela C. Donohue
August 19, 1969 - February 2, 2020
Resident of Brentwood
Angela Christine Donohue, 50, of Brentwood, CA, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 following a short illness.
Angela was born August 19, 1969 in San Francisco, CA, where she attended St. Cecilia School and Mercy High School. She earned her R.N. degree in the Nursing Program at San Francisco State University. Additionally, at SFSU, Angela earned a Certificate in the Legal Nurse Consulting Program and a Certificate with Honors in the Paralegal Program. She went on to become an accomplished and respected litigation secretary and paralegal in both San Francisco and on the Peninsula in Redwood City.
Angela lived on the Peninsula, then moved in with her longtime partner, Dave Campagna, in San Jose, CA. Recently the couple moved to Brentwood, CA, where she spent her final days. Angela's favorite activities included wine tasting and collecting, taking weekend or day trips, boating on the Delta, attending concerts or live music performances, and fine dining. She always enjoyed spending time celebrating life in the company of those closest to her.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Sean and Gerlinde Donohue. Survived by longtime partner, Dave Campagna and sisters, Helene and Lisa Donohue. Remembered by Aunt Una Donohue and Uncle "Father Steve" Donohue and cousins in California, New York, Ireland, England and Spain. Beloved by numerous friends in the Bay Area.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. Celebration of life immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Angela's name to either of the following charities: ASPCA - https://bit.ly/2Sv2Sq6 and/or The - https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020