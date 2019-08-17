|
|
Angela Doreen Brockman
Dec. 3, 1939 - Aug. 7, 2019
San Jose
Angela Doreen Brockman 79, of San Jose, CA Passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Los Gatos, CA, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Dean, Colette, Jason, his wife Laura, Troy and his wife Terry; her grand children Robert, Mariah, Alexis, Roman, Sofia and Paris; great grandchildren Jay, Noah, Nyomi and Evangeline. Angela was born on Dec. 3, 1939 in Hitchin Hertfordshire, England. We all say we have the best moms, but we truly did. She was an Angel in the shape of our mom. All the grand and great grandchildren knew they were special since she gave them each a unique nickname. Mom's passions were music, watching tennis, (Roger Federer her favorite) and reading. What she enjoyed most was watching her garden burst to life. Mom even won the San Antonio Texas Neighborhood "Most Beautiful Yard" award a few years in a row. Mom also enjoyed baking, Oh how we will miss her delectable Jam Tarts and Cornish Pastries. The blue skies and sparkling stars will be more brilliant now that you are above us. Know this, we never really knew what the words "I miss you" felt like until we lost you, until then our adored mother.
View the online memorial for Angela Doreen Brockman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019