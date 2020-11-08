Angela Haines
January 29, 1926 - October 29, 2020
Resident of Fair Oaks
Angela Rose Haines was born in Clovis, Calif. on Jan. 20, 1926, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was residing at a care facility in Fair Oaks since Oct. of 2019. She is survived by her son Douglas, daughters Sandra Haines and Orlene Sunseri, her sister Joanne Harbour, son-in-law Mike Sunseri, and five grandchildren.
In 1946, Angie married Orlando (Orlie), and moved to San Francisco. In 1953, they moved to San Jose. After raising their children, Angie worked as a secretary for 22 years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cupertino .Angie and Orlie then moved to Lincoln in 2008. She enjoyed travelling, golf, country music, and playing bridge with her group of friends called the Leisurettes. Angie will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, on Nov. 17th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. View the online memorial for Angela Haines