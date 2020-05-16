Angela Maria Dantas MillerDecember 24, 1953 - May 13, 2020Resident of CupertinoWhen Angela passed away on Wednesday, after a courageous battle with liver cancer, her brilliant light of happiness and kindness, that touched so many, left a void in the hearts of those of us that knew and loved her.Angela was born in Santos, Brazil and graduated from college earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She pursued her interests in the culinary arts, even owning her own restaurant in Brazil. She continued her lifelong education after immigrating to the United States, where she attained dual citizenship. She graduated from De Anza College, where she became an accomplished ceramic artist, creating many beautiful pieces. In her last years, she attended West Valley College completing many classes in Architec-tural Design and photography.In 1992, Angela met her first and only husband, Matthew, while dancing at The Blue Pheasant in Cupertino. Being Brazilian, she taught him many dance moves of the Samba, at which she excelled. As the dance of life moved on, Matthew and Angela were married on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, in 1996. They were happily married for nearly 24 years.Angela is survived by her husband Matthew of Cupertino, her mother, Aparecida of Santos, Brazil, her sister, Andrea of Rio de Janeiro, Angela's many family members in Brazil and Matthew's family members in the United States.A private Graveside Service will be held during these restrictive times, but a future memorial service is being considered.