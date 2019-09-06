|
Angela Maria Stephenson
Dec. 25, 1934 - Sept. 2, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Angela Stephenson passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with parkinsons and dementia. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Angela was born in Syracuse, New York and moved to California when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in San Jose and began her 34 year career with AT&T. After retirement she went above and beyond to take care of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman "Steve" Stephenson. She is survived by her brother Marty Satalino (Lynn) and her children; Michael Stephenson (Kathy) and Michele Stephenson. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Brady Stephenson, Mandie Machado and Jenna Slinkard. Her great-grandchildren are Gianna and Vincent, Siena and Sydney, Jackson and Jolie.
Angela was known as "Nana" to everyone. She was an amazing cook, she was giving, loving and the person who could brighten anyone's day.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Clare's Chapel at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara. Interment to follow.
Please have any flowers sent to: LIMA-CAMPAGNA- ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second St., San Jose, CA 95112.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 6, 2019