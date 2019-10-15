Home

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
325 Willow St
San Jose, CA
Angela Montellano


1934 - 2019
Angela Montellano
May 31, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA.
Family and friends are invited to attend viewing on Tues. Oct.15, 2019 from 10am-5pm with Rosary at 6pm at Oak Hill Cemetary, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose. Funeral mass Wed. Oct.16, 2019, 10am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 325 Willow St, San Jose. Interment will conclude services at Oak Hill memorial park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019
