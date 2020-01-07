|
Angela Rose Borrelli
Sept. 2, 1942 – Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of El Dorado Hills
Angela ("Angie") Rose Borrelli passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with a rare breast cancer.
Angie was born in Trenton, NJ of Italian immigrants Pasquale and Ida Borrelli. The family moved to Willow Glen in 1945, where Angie lived until 2017; then moved with her sister to El Dorado Hills where they enjoyed shopping and dining. Angie graduated from Willow Glen High School and later from Heald's Business College. She fell into the travel industry in the mid 70's and knew that was her passion. She retired after 41 great years with Jack Peak Travel.
Angela is survived by her beloved sister, Gilda Marie Borrelli; first cousins Rosa Lee and Renata Pagliaro, John and Theresa Borrelli; and Aunt Giovanna Borrelli. There are also numerous 3rd cousins in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and Donnici, Calabria, Italy.
Friends and family are invited to a Rosary Service on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 2:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Christopher's Church, 1576 Curtner Avenue, San Jose. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020