Angela Rose Kendall
Dec. 7, 1934 - Oct. 27, 2020
Sunnyvale and Cupertino
Angela was born on her family farm in Ellendale North Dakota to Emma and Erwin (Slim) Heine. She attended a country school and was very active in the local Lutheran church and 4H. Crowning her years with 4H was meeting President Eisenhower when he presented her with the National 4H Achievement Award.
In 1956 she traveled to India with the International Farm Youth Exchange. On the voyage home, she met Robert Kendall who was returning from studying in France. They married 8 months later, after Angela completed her B.S. in English from the University of North Dakota, and settled in California where they had four children: Tom, Kathy, John, and Patty.
They joined St Luke Lutheran church near their home in Sunnyvale. Angela taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on may church committees and council. She earned her volunteer management credential which she used in her many years volunteering at El Camino Hospital.
Angela was a vital partner in the 3 companies that Bob started. They loved traveling the world both for business and pleasure and visited 6 different continents. She was also a loving support to Bob through his fight with cancer. She lost him in December of 2002.
In 2013, she graduated with an MA in Theology from Fuller Seminary focusing on ministry to the elderly. Angela moved to the Forum Retirement Community in 2016 where she again served on many committees and sang in the choir.
She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Luke Lutheran Church, Sunnyvale, stlukechurch.org View the online memorial for Angela Rose Kendall