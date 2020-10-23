Angela VicariMarch 30, 1918 - September 23, 2020San JoseAngela passed away at the age of 102. She was born in San Jose to Joseph and Anna Guardino and was the fourth of nine children. She was married to Antone Vicari Sr. for 65 years. During their life together, they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Ireland, and visiting with relatives in Italy. She enjoyed crocheting and making Cuccidati cookies.Angela was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter Janice, and great-granddaughters Jenna and Alyssa. She is survived by her son Antone Vicari Jr. and wife Nickie, her daughter Barbara and husband Timothy Garrison; grandchildren: Nicholas and wife Lisa, Gina, Paul, Deena; 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Gloria Losco, and sister-in-law Patricia Serio. She has many nieces and nephews who enjoyed visiting with her throughout the years. The Vicari Family is thankful to Rebecca who took excellent care of her.Our Mother lived an amazing long happy life.She was laid to rest at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.